Dangerous Package Of “Hate Crimes” Bills Passes Committee

HARRISBURG – Today, the PA House Judiciary Committee passed, by a 12-9 party-line vote, several bills that would have a chilling effect on individual freedoms and lead to weaponizing the current cancel culture. The package of bills by Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny), House Bills 1024 – 1027, would create a new arbitrary system of wide-reaching criminal penalties that threaten Pennsylvania citizens. Under the proposed bills, not only may someone face criminal and civil penalties, but they may face unlimited hours of undefined sensitivity training. Chief Counsel of the Pennsylvania Family Institute, Randall Wenger states, “These bills would unjustly target many Pennsylvania citizens. In a free society we should respect everyone. That includes respecting the freedom of expression for people to disagree on important issues. We shouldn’t give tools to investigate and cancel people for their beliefs.” Each bill passed the PA House Judiciary Committee by a party-line vote, 12 Democrat yes votes to nine Republican no votes. The bills may be voted on by the full PA House of Representatives as early as the next House session week, which begins on Monday, June 5th.