Damage To Homes/Vehicles In Lancaster After Shots Fired

LANCASTER – Several homes and vehicles in Lancaster suffered damage after shots were fired. On June 8 around 9:28 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Fourth Street and located multiple spent shell casings in the area and saw the damage first-hand. No one was injured. Authorities do not believe this was a random act and believe that the shots were intended for a specific target. No one is in custody related to the investigation, which is active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident should contact Lancaster Police Detective Austin Krause at 717-735-3416.