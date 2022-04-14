Dairy Package Receives PA House Passage

HARRISBURG – The PA House voted out three bills impacting PA’s dairy industry. House Bill 2397 would permit school boards or other governing authorities of a school to purchase whole or reduced-fat PA milk and make it available to students. A federal regulation adopted by the Obama Administration prohibited whole and reduced-fat milk in schools. House Bill 223 establishes Keystone Opportunity Dairy Zones which would provide tax incentives to locate new dairy processing plants in PA and encourage new or additional processing capacity for PA milk. House Bill 224 would enable the state Milk Marketing Board to ensure PA dairy farmers receive their state-mandated milk premiums. The bills, sponsored by Rep. John Lawrence of Lancaster & Chester Counties, now go to the state Senate for consideration.