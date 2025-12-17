Dads Say Daughters Deserve Better In Women’s Sports

HARRISBURG – The “Dads Defending Daughters” group of legislators issued a statement after majority Democrats on the House Education Committee again avoided a vote to protect women’s sports. Specifically, the committee voted to re-refer the dads’ bill, House Bill 1849, along with another Fairness in Women’s Sports bill, House Bill 158, to the PA House Judiciary Committee. The move allows the committee to skirt a discharge resolution filed by House Republicans to force a vote on the measure. The lawmakers said, “Apparently House Democrats are fine with our daughters being beaten out by biological males in sports specifically designated for women and girls. Apparently, they are OK with those same biological males changing in women’s locker rooms. Apparently, they are OK with female athletes being robbed of scholarships and other competitive opportunities because they aren’t being given the level playing field promised all those years ago when Title IV was adopted. Polls indicate 80% of people support policies that ensure fairness in women’s sports. So why are Democrats so insistent on not even bringing this bill up for a vote? The legislative gymnastics have to stop. Our girls – our daughters – deserve better.”