DA Confirms Suspect Fatally Shot Officer Before Being Killed

LEBANON – A prosecutor is releasing details of a gunfight that killed a police lieutenant in Lebanon and injured two other officers last week. Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said that the 34-year-old suspect broke into his stepfather’s home on Forest Street in Lebanon and opened fire on responding officers. Graf says Travis Shaud shot and killed Lt. William Lebo and injured two other officers. Officer Ryan Adams and Ryan Underkoffler were transported to the hospital for emergency surgeries. Adams has been discharged from the hospital, while Underkoffler remains in the hospital in stable condition. Shaud was killed by return fire. Lebo was a 40-year veteran of the Lebanon City Police Department and was to retire May 1. His funeral is tomorrow at the Giant Center.