D.A. To Investigate Lancaster County Burglary/Officer Shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has initiated an independent investigation into the burglary and officer-involved shooting incident that occurred Tuesday evening. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to a burglary at a business in the 1200 block of Lancaster Road in Manheim. Officers arrived and located an armed suspect who began to flee. One officer fired their weapon at the suspect, who was taken to an area hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office at 717-299-8100 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.