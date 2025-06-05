Cybersecurity Legislation Advances In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Two important cybersecurity bills sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill have passed the state Senate in an effort to strengthen PA’s digital defenses against cyber attacks. Senate Bill 376 bans TikTok from all state owned devices and networks citing national security risks and bringing PA in line with federal guidelines and action taken by more than 39 other states and State Treasurer Stacy Garrity. Senate Bill 377 requires all state IT contracts to meet cybersecurity standards established by the National Institute of Standards & Technology, a move aimed at protecting taxpayer-funded systems and reducing the risk of data breaches across state government. Both bills now head to the PA House for consideration.