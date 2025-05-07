Cybersecurity Bills Advance From PA Senate Panel

HARRISBURG – Two cybersecurity bills from York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill have unanimously advanced out of the PA Senate Communications and Technology Committee. Senate Bill 376 would ban TikTok from all state-owned devices and networks due to growing national security concerns, aligning PA with federal guidelines and the actions of more than 39 other states. The second, Senate Bill 377 requires all state IT contracts to meet cybersecurity standards set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, helping to ensure stronger protections for taxpayer-funded technology projects and reducing the risk of data breaches across state systems. The two bills now head to the full state Senate for further consideration.