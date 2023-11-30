Cybersecurity Agency Warns Water Utilities Are Vulnerable To Hackers After Pennsylvania Attack

HARRISBURG (AP) — The top U.S. cyberdefense agency says hackers are targeting industrial control systems widely used by water and sewage-treatment utilities. The manufacturer says the systems are designed to be used by multiple industries. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued the warning Tuesday evening after a hacking group claimed credit for disabling a controller at a water utility near Pittsburgh. That effectively shut down pumping equipment Saturday in a station that regulates water pressure in two towns, forcing them to switch to manual backup. The cyberdefense agency is urging water and wastewater utilities to take steps to protect their facilities.