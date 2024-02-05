Cyber Attack Hits PA Court’s Website

HARRISBURG – Chief Justice of PA Debra Todd announced that portions of the PA Courts’ website are currently unavailable due to a denial of service cyber attack. Such an attack occurs when malicious actors flood the targeted host or network with traffic until the target cannot respond or simply crashes, preventing access for legitimate users. Judge Todd says the court’s information technology and executive team is working closely with law enforcement to investigate. At this time, there is no indication that any court data was compromised, and courts will remain open and accessible. The cyber attack is currently affecting court web services including PACFile, the use of online docket sheets, PAePay, and the Guardianship Tracking System.