Cuts In Maryland’s 6-Year Transportation Draft Plan

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland’s six-year capital transportation plan will drop by $1.3 billion. That’s according to a draft plan state officials released Tuesday in response to operating costs that are outpacing revenue growth. Officials say the reduction in the $18.9 billion program for fiscal years 2025 to 2030 will result in deferred projects, such as sidewalk repair and intersection improvements. It also will delay the transition to the electrification of the state’s bus fleet. Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld says despite significant budget challenges, the department continues to prioritize safety and make investments in projects that will help grow the state’s economy. The release of the draft launches the department’s public engagement process. That includes a meeting in every Maryland county and the city of Baltimore to receive input from local officials and the public.