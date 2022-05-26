Cutler’s Condolences

HARRISBURG – Following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) issued the following statement:

“We are once again heartbroken by the events at a school in our country. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families, students, teachers, and an entire community in mourning.

“For many in my community, it brings back terrible memories of what happened at an Amish school near Nickel Mines, Lancaster County. A devastating reminder that no community is immune from these tragedies.

“Our children should never have to live in fear. We owe it them to look at our society and address the root issues that would drive any person to pursue such horrible acts against innocent children. Every life is worth protecting and we must work to find solutions that promote a nation where these attacks never happen again.”