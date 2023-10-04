Cutler Says Tax Code Bill Is Another Missed Opportunity

HARRISBURG – House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler said a Democrat self-created Tax Code bill is emblematic of repeated missed opportunities stemming from House Democrats’ leadership of the PA House. According to Cutler, the Democrats’ Tax Code bill- House Bill 1219 – includes bipartisan and Republican priorities, but does so at the expense of attacking Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers, giving special tax breaks to medical marijuana producers, and creating new tax exemption zones in Democrat cities. Cutler added there are many sound policy initiatives in the legislation, but they are tied in with bad policy choices and special interest giveaways that will ultimately put Pennsylvanians in a worse off position. He added Tax Code bill is not necessary for the completion of the 2023-24 state budget process. The bill, which passed by a 102-101 vote, goes to the PA Senate.