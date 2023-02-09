Cutler Reacts To Commonwealth Court School Funding Decision

HARRISBURG – PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler reacted to the recent Commonwealth Court decision that PA’s system of education funding is unconstitutional. Cutler said the problems existing in our public education system go beyond funding. The only part of optimism in the decision is the recognition that merely providing more money to the public school system is not the only available answer to fix a failing system. Many public schools lack real accountability and have become captured by special interests and bureaucrats who put their needs above that of students. He added that while we work to continue to provide increased support for public school students, it is imperative that we also provide PA families the choice to find educational options that meet the demands of a rapidly changing future while simultaneously meeting the needs of each family so students are no longer trapped in failed systems.