Cutler Looks Back Legislatively On 2023

HARRISBURG – Looking back on 2023, PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler talked about some legislative highlights accomplished in Harrisburg. Cutler said that House lawmakers helped ambulance and EMS services by increasing reimbursement rates, improved transparency for state related institutions, and reauthorized the state’s 911 fee to support the ongoing need for technology updates to county 911 systems. He added that House Republicans released their Keystone Commitment based on four pillars: a thriving economy; affordable living; safer communities; and a child-first, family focused education. The Republican said with Democrats in control of the state House, it has been a half-century or more since the House passed so little legislation and worker fewer days than any House chamber since 1964.