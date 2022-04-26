Cutler Carries Avian Flu Message To Wolf

HARRISBURG – PA House Speaker, Rep. Bryan Cutler met with Gov. Tom Wolf to discuss avian influenza currently impacting Lancaster County poultry farms. Cutler said they are aware of the highly contagious infection at four Lancaster County farms. Millions of birds have already been affected and that number will continue to rise. Cutler said he directly requested that state government take any necessary steps to protect the industry. Over the last several budgets, Cutler has advocated for specific state dollars to be protected for use in an avian flu emergency. He said we are fortunate to have this support as we now face another avian flu crisis. Anyone who witnesses unexplained illness or death within a poultry flock should contact PA Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852.