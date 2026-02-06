Cursive Handwriting Bill Goes To PA Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG – Legislation that brings cursive handwriting instruction back to PA schools is headed to the governor’s desk after passage in the state Senate. House Bill 17 aims to ensure students gain a foundational understanding of cursive writing, a skill that supports cognitive development. Research shows that writing in cursive activates areas of the brain tied to memory, language, and critical thinking. It also promotes fine motor skills, improving hand-eye coordination, and dexterity. All are benefits that go beyond the classroom. Cursive writing remains practical in everyday life as well, from signing checks and legal documents to adding a personal touch to correspondence. Bill sponsor, Rep. Dane Watro of Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties says, “More than half of U.S. states have enacted laws or established standards requiring cursive instruction in public schools. These states understand cursive provides students another way to learn, express themselves, and be better prepared for their future academic, professional and personal lives.”