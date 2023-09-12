Curfew Goes Into Effect In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police will begin to enforce a 2007 ordinance saying children under 18- years-old must adhere to a curfew, unless out for an approved reason. The “after hours” curfew states youth under 18 may not be in a public place between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, and 12 a.m. midnight and 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Curfew regulations will not apply to youth attending an event, like a concert, school or religious function, or game. It will also not affect individuals coming home from work, or people traveling through the city. Enforcement will begin this week. Officers will pick up violators of the ordinance and return them to their place of residence and only be released to a parent, guardian, or responsible adult. The entire enforcement of curfew ordinance can be seen by clicking on the banner below.

