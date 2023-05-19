Cumberland County Police Incident Over

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – A police incident in Cumberland County is over. East Pennsboro Area Schools were on lockdown yesterday as a precautionary measure due to an incident n the area of Salt and Valley Roads, North Enola Drive, and the Westwood neighborhood Police were searching for a man who had suffered some mental health issues. An officer spotted the man near Tower Road and he was taken into police custody without incident. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities thanked the community for their cooperation during the incident.