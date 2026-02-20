Cumberland County Nursing Home Employee Charged With Fraud

CARLISLE – A Cumberland County nursing home employee is facing numerous charges after using a resident’s debit card for fraud. On December 13th, 2025, Carlisle Police received a report of fraudulent debit card charges on a bank account of a resident at Thornwald Nursing Home at 442 Walnut Bottom Road. The caller, a family member of a resident, was reviewing the resident’s bank statements and found multiple transactions for Amazon. They confirmed with the resident that they did not authorize any charges. The debit card was kept in the room with the victim and was only there for emergency purposes. A search warrant was served to Amazon for all transactions with the debit card. It came back to 30-year-old Rodele Assad, a nursing home employee who had access to the victim and their room. When police went to speak to Assad, she was observed wearing a pink ID badge holder, which was one of the items ordered with the stolen debit card information. Assad input the debit card numbers into her Amazon account and ordered property, which she received. She is charged with forgery, access device fraud, financial exploitation of a care dependent person, criminal use of a communication facility, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.