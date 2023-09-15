Cumberland County Manhunt Leads To Arrest

CAMP HILL – Camp Hill Borough Police assisted the U.S. Marshals yesterday in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant on 29-year-old Brian Acosta-Melendez of 1913 Arlington Street for robbery and firearms charges stemming from an incident on September 4th in Sunbury, Northumberland County. Acosta-Melendez fled on foot upon police arriving at his residence. The search resulted in a lock down of the Camp Hill School District. He was later apprehended by U.S. Marshals in the 600 block of Dauphin Street in Harrisburg without incident and with assistance from Harrisburg City Police and Dauphin County Adult Probation.