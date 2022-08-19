Cumberland County Man Charged With Stolen Human Remains

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – A Cumberland County man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property, and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains. On June 14, 2022, East Pennsboro Township Police received a complaint of possible human body parts being sold on Facebook. Around July 8, 2022, police were called to a N. Enola Drive home for a report of possible human remains being found. Authorities arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Pauley and accused him of buying the parts from an Arkansas woman, who stole them from a mortuary in Arkansas.

