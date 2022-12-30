Cumberland County Man Charged With Homicide

HAMPDEN TWP. , PA – On December 24, 2022, Officers from the Hampden Township Police Department were dispatched to 4265 Wild Orchid Lane, Enola, for a welfare check. Tamara Colbert was found deceased with a gunshot wound. Christopher Colbert, her husband, was also inside the residence; no one else was present inside the home. Police determined during a domestic dispute Tamara was killed. At this time, Hampden Township Police and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office have charged Christopher Colbert with Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Strangulation and Tampering with Evidence. Christopher Colbert is incarcerated in Cumberland County Prison and bail has been denied. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 12, 2023. If anyone has additional information related to this incident, please contact Detective Coleen Redifer, of the Hampden Township Police Department, at 717-761-2609.