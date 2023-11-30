Cumberland County Man Charged For Threatening To Kill A United States Congressman

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Robert Lee Ingalls, Jr., age 61, of Mechanicsburg, PA, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of sending threatening communications via interstate transmission. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, it is alleged on November 6, 2023, Ingalls left two threatening voicemail messages on the main congressional office answering system in Washington, D.C. It is also alleged in both voicemail messages Ingalls specifically threatened to kill the same specifically identified United States Congressman. It was determined Ingalls made the calls from his cell phone while Ingalls was in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. Ingalls was arrested on November 10, 2023 and is being held in pretrial detention pending action by a federal grand jury. Ingalls faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.