Cumberland County Child Luring Investigated

CARLISLE – PSP Carlisle are investigating an attempted child luring that occurred April 16 around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Neil Road in Southampton Township, Cumberland County. Police say a black male with a short beard operating a black Dodge Challenger attempted to lure a child in his vehicle. Police released a photo of the vehicle which can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.