Cumberland County Bank Robbed

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Police in Cumberland County are investigating a bank robbery. On Wednesday, December 27 around 11:12 a.m., an unidentified man entered the M&T Bank at 5219 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg, leaped over the teller counter, and demanded money. The suspect was identified as a white male, wearing a dark gray jacket, gray sweatpants, and a black hat and sunglasses. The suspect fled in an older model white Cadillac Escalade with minor body damage to the rear bumper. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in this incident. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Hampden Township Police at 717-761-2609.