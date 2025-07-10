Criticism Of Repeal Of Sunday Hunting Ban

HARRISBURG – Berks County Rep. David Maloney is critical of the repeal of Sunday hunting in PA. Maloney, who co-chairs the House Game & Fisheries Committee, said that while the new law increases the penalties for trespassing, it continues to allow anyone claiming to be looking for their hunting dog to enter your property without permission, potentially increase dangerous confrontations between hunters and landowners. Maloney said the new law also leaves in place the current violation of Second Amendment rights by requiring a person who is searching for their dog to leave their gun in the woods somewhere. Leaving a gun unattended is incredibly careless and exposes one to liability concerns. He added that what offended him in the whole process is that lawmakers had an opportunity to fix the issues, but the Senate and the Democrats would not engage in discussions or amendments to protect our constitutional rights.