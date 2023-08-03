Criticism Of Biden Withhold Of Funds For Schools With Hunting Programs

HARRISBURG – Two state lawmakers are criticizing the Biden Administration for their decision to withhold funding for schools with hunting and archery programs. Berks County Rep. David Maloney, who chairs the state House Game and Fisheries Committee, said the Biden Administration’s attack on our next generation of hunters and archers is a new low and it is unclear how this move will affect the law which was passed allowing public school property to be used for hunter safety courses. Maloney added that we have a president openly attacking one of our most treasured outdoor pursuits. Rep. Jamie Flick of Lycoming & Union Counties called the decision an egregious attack on education and sporting activities as hunting plays an incredibly important and regulated role in the safety and health of our Commonwealth’s ecosystems. An important part of hunting is learning the role it plays in our Commonwealth and the many safety guidelines that must be followed. Flick added that the decision will strip children of this educational opportunity that helps students practice hunting safely and effectively.