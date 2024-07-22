Criminals Targeting Bank And ATM Customers In Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD – The FBI and local law enforcement are investigating a surge of armed robberies, known as “jugging” crimes, at financial institutions in Maryland. At least 21 bank and ATM customers have been victimized by these crimes in July. “Jugging” refers to a crime in which a suspect, or group of suspects, targets customers believed to have large amounts of cash. The perpetrators either rob customers while in the parking lot of a bank, credit union or ATM or follow them to their next location. So far in 2024, the FBI Baltimore Field Office has received reports of around seven dozen jugging offenses with more than half of those incidents reported in June and July. If you have any information related to recent bank jugging incidents, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or submit an anonymous tip through tips.FBI.gov.