Criminal Mischief At Lancaster County Church

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police are investigating a criminal mischief call at a Lancaster County church. Troopers responded around 11:30 a.m. on January 13 to the property of Mt. Vernon Christian Church on Lighthouse Drive in Colerain Township. In the commission of the crime, a suspect or suspects caused damage to the property by performing donuts with a motor vehicle on their grassy field. The offense took place on several occasions over different days throughout the winter season. Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact PSP-Lancaster at 717-299-7650.