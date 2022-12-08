Credit Card Skimmer Found At York County Gas Station

DILLSBURG -York County authorities report a credit card skimmer was found at a gas station. On December 2 around 4:20 p.m., Carroll Township Police were contacted by the 7-Eleven (Sunoco) at 313 Route 15 South in Dillsburg for a report of a credit card skimmer device that was found by a technician performing maintenance work on the gas pumps. The device installed on the inside of the machine where it would not have been visible from the outside. The device was seized and the case is under investigation. Anyone who may have been at the business within the last month and used the gas pumps, should check their bank accounts for any potential fraud. It is unknown if the data that was obtained by the device was retrieved by the suspect who placed it there, or if it was stored on the device itself. The specific device was found within gas pump #6. If anyone has any information that may be helpful to the case, you can contact Carroll Township Police at 717-432-3317.