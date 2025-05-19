Crash Involves Maryland State Trooper & K-9s

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday, May 16 involving a trooper and his two K-9s in Harford County. Around 3:20 p.m,, a trooper from the Bel Air barracks was on-duty and traveling in his marked patrol vehicle with two K-9s on westbound Route 155 in the area of North Earlton Road in Havre de Grace. The driver of a 2005 Isuzu Ascender, identified as 43-year-old Heather Smith of Linthicum, was traveling eastbound on Route 155. A preliminary investigation indicates Smith crossed into the westbound lanes of traffic and struck the trooper’s patrol vehicle, causing his vehicle to overturn. The trooper was able to crawl out of the vehicle with the assistance of citizens who stopped at the scene. The K-9s, trapped inside, were extricated by Harford County Fire and EMS personnel on the scene. The trooper was transported to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and later released. The two K-9’s were transported to a veterinary clinic for treatment. Investigators believe impairment may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash. Charges against Smith are pending the outcome of the investigation.