Crash Investigation In Lititz

LANCASTER COUNTY – A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lititz Pike and Millport Road in Lancaster County is under investigation. Police say a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by an 80-year-old Lititz man was southbound on Lititz Pike and initiated a left-hand turn, eastbound onto Millport Road. In doing so the vehicle traveled into the path of a 2011 Kia Optima operated by a 27-year-old Lancaster man traveling northbound on Lititz Pike. After the initial collision, a third vehicle, a 2020 Ford F-150 pick-up was struck as a result of the initial collision. The driver of the Hyundai suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized. The driver of the Optima was suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported for the driver of the F-150. Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information pertaining the incident is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965.