Crash Investigation In Lancaster County

LITITZ – Lancaster County authorities are investigating an incident which began on Sunday, May 18 around 2:39 a.m. A Lititz Borough Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for suspicion of DUI after making observations of unsafe driving on Broad Street in Lititz. The driver of the vehicle initially pulled over in response to the officer’s attempt to stop them. However, prior to the officer being able to make face-to-face contact with the driver, they sped away, traveling north on Route 501. The officer initially attempted to stop the car again, but then discontinued upon consideration of safety concerns. A short time later, it was found that this same driver had collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Route 501 and Lexington Road in Warwick Township. It was reported that all occupants involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for further treatment. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are also investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact them at 717-733-0965.