Cracking Down On Unpaid PA Turnpike Tolls

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate advanced legislation to authorize the Department of Revenue to go after the lottery winnings and income tax returns of motorists with unpaid PA Turnpike tolls. Senate Bill 473 was prompted by a report revealing a projected loss of $155 million in unpaid tolls from April 2021 to March 2022—a 49% increase from the prior year’s $105 million. The Turnpike’s 2023 report indicates a further rise in unpaid tolls, reaching $170 million, up by an additional $15 million from the previous year. Under the bill, the Department of Revenue could divert money from someone’s lottery prize of more than $2,500 or their income tax return. The bill was passed unanimously in the state Senate and now goes to the PA House.