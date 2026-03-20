Cracking Down On PA Turnpike Toll Violators

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be introduced in the near future to strengthen penalties for repeat toll evaders on the PA Turnpike, targeting individuals who accumulate thousands of dollars in unpaid tolls at the expense of taxpayers and responsible drivers. The proposal would establish a criminal trespassing offense for individuals who willfully operate a vehicle on the turnpike while under active suspension for unpaid toll violations. It would also create a theft of toll road services offense for repeat offenders and institute a serious fare evasion offense, punishable up to a third degree felony, for individuals who deliberately accrue more than $10,000 in unpaid tolls. Under current law, vehicle registration may be suspended once unpaid tolls reach $250. However, lawmakers say repeat violators continue to exploit the system, particularly under electronic tolling and open road tolling operations, resulting in more than $200 million in uncollected tolls.