Cracking Down On Medicaid Fraud

HARRISBURG – The PA House Human Services Committee.approved a bill to help prevent fraud within Medicaid. House Bill 876 would require any Medicaid provider to use a National Provider Identifier or NPI when submitting claims for reimbursement. The NPI is a unique identification number for covered health care providers mandated by federal law. If the provider does not have an NPI, they would be required to register for a State Provider Identifier or SPI with the PA Department of Human Services. The department would establish a standardized program for any company which lacks an NPI and must register for provider identification with the state. It would teach providers how to submit claims for reimbursement from Medicaid by using their provider number along with the date, time, and service provided. The bill now moves to the full PA House.