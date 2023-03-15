Crackdown On Scamming PA Seniors

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Aging & Youth Committee passed a bill to help combat financial crimes targeting PA senior citizens. Senate Bill 137 amends the Telemarketer Registration Act to require regular communication between the PA Attorney General’s office and the state Department of Aging when new scams targeting seniors are reported or investigated. Bill sponsor, Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties said financial exploitation is the fastest growing form of elder abuse. These crimes can come in the form of phone calls such as robocalls, government impersonation, sweepstakes and lottery scams, and computer tech support scams. The quicker local agencies under the Department of Aging are made aware of these scams, the quicker they can alert seniors by coordinating with county Area Agencies on Aging. Senate Bill 137 was re-referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.