Crackdown On Illegal Street Racing

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Transportation Committee approved a bill that increases penalties on illegal street racing. Senate Bill 998 proposes a significant increase in fines from $250 to $2,000 per infraction. The bill also aims to enforce accountability on event organizers, recognizing that many participants record their stunts to post on social media. Supporters of the bill say with nearly 20,000 high-speed related crashes recorded in PA during the past few years, we need to take decisive action to stop this risky trend. The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration.