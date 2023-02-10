Court Won’t Force Release Of PA Election Records

HARRISBURG (AP) – A PA appellate court will not order Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration to produce records on voters and election systems sought by Republican lawmakers. The decision by the Commonwealth Court came a year and a half after a Republican-controlled state Senate Committee voted to issue a subpoena seeking detailed state election records. Those records include information that Democrat lawmakers and the state attorney general’s office said were protected by privacy laws. The court says the Senate committee voted to issue the subpoena under its own internal rules and can enforce it under the state’s contempt laws.