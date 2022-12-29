Court Weighs Halting Philadelphia Prosecutor’s Impeachment

HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania court is weighing whether to step in and stop the Legislature’s impeachment proceedings against Philadelphia’s top elected prosecutor. The panel of judges sound wary about potentially violating the separation of powers in a lawsuit by Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner challenging an attempt by lawmakers to remove him from office. The four-judge Commonwealth Court panel, split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, presided over nearly two hours of arguments today. The trial in the state Senate is set to begin Jan. 18. The case is part of a wave of efforts across the country to remove progressive prosecutors as violent crime rose nationally.