Court Upholds Sentence Given To Lancaster County Murderer

LANCASTER – The PA Superior Court has affirmed the sentence given to a convicted Lancaster County murderer. The court found that Christopher Lyles waived his weight of evidence claims by not raising them previously and noted that even if the claims had been properly preserved, they would find each to lack merit. Lyles was sentenced to life in prison plus 12 ½ to 40 years after a 2020 trial in Lancaster County Court for his role in the 2016 killing of Dennis Pitch during a home invasion in Narvon in Salisbury Township. He remains in state prison.