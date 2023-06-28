Court Upholds PA Mail-In Voting Law

HARRISBURG (AP) – A PA state court rejected the latest effort to throw out the state’s mail-in voting law. Tuesday’s decision is the latest of several refusals by a state court to invalidate PA’s 2019 mail-in voting law. In the lawsuit filed last year, 14 Republican state lawmakers contended that two different court decisions triggered a clause in the law requiring it to be rendered void. But Commonwealth Court unanimously found that the court decisions did not trigger the provision. Greg Teufel, the lawyer for the 14 Republican lawmakers, said he expects to appeal to the state Supreme Court.