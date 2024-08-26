Court Upholds Maryland’s Handgun Licensing Requirements

BALTIMORE (AP) – A federal appeals court upheld Maryland’s handgun licensing requirements. A majority of judges from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an argument from gun-rights supporters that the state law violated the Second Amendment by making it too difficult for people to obtain guns. The court’s full roster of judges agreed to hear the case after a three-judge panel ruled 2-1 last year that the requirements were unconstitutional. Maryland’s law passed in 2013 in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.