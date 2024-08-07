Court Upholds Maryland’s Ban On Assault Weapons

SILVER SPRING, MD (AP) – A federal appeals court upheld Maryland’s ban on firearms commonly referred to as assault weapons. In a split decision on Tuesday, a majority of 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges rejected gun rights groups’ arguments that Maryland’s 2013 law is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. Maryland passed the gun-control measure after the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre that killed 20 children and six adults in Connecticut in 2012. It bans dozens of firearms, including the AR-15 and AK-47, and puts a 10-round limit on gun magazines. The Firearms Policy Coalition, one of the plaintiffs challenging Maryland’s law, said it would again ask the Supreme Court to review the case.