Court To Decide If PA Mail-In Ballots With Wrong Date Count

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A federal appeals court must decide if PA voters who put the wrong date on the envelope containing their mail-in ballots should have their votes thrown out. The case argued in Philadelphia could be significant in this year’s presidential contest. Several groups call the mistakes “meaningless” and want them counted. They say that more than 10,000 ballots were rejected in 2022 over mistaken dates. Republican groups are challenging a federal court ruling last year that the votes should count if they are received in time. Lawyer John Gore, representing state and Republican groups challenging the district court ruling, said “the right to vote is not denied” when the state qualifies someone to vote, sends them a ballot, and then rejects the ballot “because they failed to follow PA law.”