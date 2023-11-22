Court Strikes Down Maryland’s Handgun Licensing Law

BALTIMORE (AP) – A federal appeals court has struck down a Maryland law requiring people to obtain a special license before purchasing a handgun. Judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond said they considered the case in light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year that expanded gun rights. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he was disappointed in the court’s ruling. He said his administration is reviewing the ruling and considering its options. The underlying lawsuit was filed in 2016. It challenged handgun licensing requirements, including completing four hours of safety training, submitting fingerprints and passing a background check.