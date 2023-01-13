Court Splits On Legality Of Impeaching Philadelphia DA

HARRISBURG (AP) – A panel of PA judges is divided over whether a Republican-led effort to impeach and remove Philadelphia’s prosecutor meets legal standards. The three opinions issued Thursday concern the potential removal from office of Democrat District Attorney Larry Krasner. One judge, a Democrat, says the claims against Krasner don’t meet those standards. A Republican judge says she would dismiss Krasner’s lawsuit seeking to stop the proceedings. A third judge, a Democrat, says some of the claims should be thrown out and it would be up to lawmakers to decide others. The opinions were released after the state Senate voted unanimously to put the trial on hold.