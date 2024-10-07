Court Rejects Challenge To Ease Voter Registration

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court has turned away a challenge from Republican state lawmakers in PA to a Biden administration executive order that is intended to boost voter registration. The justices did not comment in rejecting an appeal from the Republicans, who claimed the order is an unconstitutional attempt to interfere in the November election. Lower courts had dismissed the lawsuit. The justices separately rejected two appeals from PA and Colorado stemming from claims made by Republicans that voting machines and software of Dominion Voting Systems were responsible for Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020.