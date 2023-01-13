Court Gives Green Light To Pa. House For Special Elections

HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania court says special elections to fill three vacancies in Democratic-leaning Pittsburgh area state House districts will be held together next month, with partisan control of the chamber at stake. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel sided with the House’s Democratic floor leader today, saying all three Allegheny County seats will be filled Feb. 7. The decision was a loss for Rep. Bryan Cutler, the Lancaster Republican who heads up his caucus in the House. Cutler’s lawsuit sought to delay two of the special elections until the May primary. Allegheny County officials have indicated they’ll be ready to hold all three votes on Feb. 7.